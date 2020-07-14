Step inside Gauri Khan’s sea-view workspace at Mannat. Watch video

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, interior designer Gauri Khan, has shared a glimpse of her workspace with a stunning sea-view. In the video shared by her on Instagram, she is seen busy at work in the work studio, which appears to be in their bungalow Mannat.

Gauri posted a video of herself working on a piece of art. The table is filled with art supplies, including paints, brushes and glue. Two abstract paintings made by her can also be seen. As the camera pans across the workstation, the stunning sea-view is briefly visible.

“Using my time in quarantine to work on my next projects. Creativity can be quite therapeutic. Here’s some abstract art... Acrylic on canvas. #GauriKhanDesigns,” she wrote in her caption. She also shared pictures of her artwork in another post.

Earlier this year, Shah Rukh and Gauri offered their personal office space to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The four-storey building was given to be used as a quarantine facility for women, children and the elderly. Sharing the news on Instagram, she had written, “#GauriKhanDesign‘s refurbished this office ...a quarantine zone providing essentials and services to those in need. We must stand together and stand strong in this fight against #Covid19.”

Shah Rukh has also helped the government in its efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic and made generous donations to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund, Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund and Delhi chief minister’s fund, among others.

“In these times it’s imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u... to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let’s just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family,” Shah Rukh had written on Twitter.

