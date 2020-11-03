Sections
Step inside Hema Malini’s home as she conducts havan on daughter Esha Deol’s birthday

Hema Malini celebrated daughter Esha Deol’s birthday with a special havan that she conducted herself. She also shared a few photos of the ceremony.

Nov 03, 2020

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Hema Malini with daughter Esha.

Actor Hema Malini celebrated daughter Esha Deeol’s birthday on Monday with a special havan. Sharing photos from her home, the veteran actor and politician wrote, “Esha’s birthday today. I pray for God’s blessings on her to be always happy and loved. As we do every year, we had a small havan at home and I sat with her to conduct the puja as directed by our family priest online. Love you @Esha_Deol my baby.”

 

Replying to the messages, Esha wrote, “Love u mama ! You conducted the havan beautifully! Thank u love u @dreamgirlhema.” Earlier in the day, Esha, who turned 39, had posted a special birthday message, “A heart filled with love A soul filled with gratitude That’s me! As I turn a year wiser , stronger & fitter today I thank you all for the love , blessings & good wishes on my birthday & everyday ! Heart suitNazar amuletFolded hands My wish for you is that you Stay strong,blessed, happy & healthy!”

Earlier, on her birthday, Hema had shared a photo from her home too.



 

Esha had earlier said in an interview that she was constantly travelling between her home and her mother’s during the lockdown to ensure Hema stays safe. “I am keeping a strict eye on her, like the police,” she had said.

Talking about how she has spent time during lockdown, Hema had said, “I do yoga and meditation in the morning. My trainer used to come for the workout, now I do without him. Now the helpers can’t come and go. The one who is there with me can’t go out. So, I don’t give him too much trouble. I washed my own clothes, did jhadu-pocha too. I also watered the plants in the balcony. You feel very independent and you feel very nice that you can do everything and don’t need a servant. I also water the plants on the terrace. The cook is at home so that’s not a problem.”

