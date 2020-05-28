Step inside Hrithik Roshan’s sea-facing home, Asha Negi says she was depressed after her shows didn’t work

Hrithik Roshan is quarantining with ex Sussanne Khan and their sons at his stunning sea-facing home. See inside pics, video

Hrithik Roshan, whose chock-a-block calendar rarely allows him to spend months at a time with his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan, is using the lockdown to spend quality time with them. He is able to do this because his ex-wife Sussanne Khan agreed to move into his house temporarily, so that both of them could be there with their children.

(Read full story here)

Kiran Kumar on battling Covid-19: ‘I ate in disposable utensils, binge-watched Star Trek, Hindi films’

Actor Kiran Kumar, who had been diagnosed with coronavirus, finally tested negative in his third test on Wednesday. The actor is now leading by an example about how he dealt with it despite living in the same house with his family.

(Read full story here)

Esha Gupta on sending house help on leave before lockdown: ‘I am happy she’s with her family, it’s my house, cleaning it myself is no big deal’

Esha Gupta is one of the few Bollywood and TV stars who witnessed a release amid lockdown. The actor made her digital debut with the second season of Goldie Behl’s web show Rejctx, in which she plays a glamourous yet no-nonsense cop. At home during lockdown, the former beauty queen is happily doing her household chores with no intention to share the proof on social media and feels relieved to have sent her house help on leave.

(Read full story here)

Asha Negi says she was depressed when two consecutive shows failed: ‘I put on weight because I was eating so much’

Television actor Asha Negi, who shot to fame with the popular show Pavitra Rishta, has revealed that she was depressed after two consecutive shows of hers performed badly. She said that it not only took a toll on her emotionally but also physically as she gained weight due to emotional eating.

(Read full story here)

Karan Johar dyes his greys after being called ‘buddhha’ by his kids, Anushka Sharma says ‘you have gone from director to hero’

Karan Johar, who had been flaunting his grey hair during the lockdown, decided to colour his hair black after being trolled online and even by his own children Yash and Roohi. Earlier this week, on his 48th birthday, he gave himself a makeover by colouring his hair at home and shared a video of the entire process on Instagram.

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more