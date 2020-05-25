Step inside Kangana Ranaut’s elegant office-cum-studio in Mumbai’s plush Pali Hill. Watch video

Kangana Ranaut is spending her time at her lavish bungalow in Manali and has now given us a glimpse inside her new office space-cum-studio at Pali Hill in Mumbai. The actor had launched her production house Manikarnika films in January this year and had also inaugurated her new office. Here’s more about her luxurious office built at a prime location .

IN a feature for Elle Decor magazine, the actor has revealed how she dreamt of a Zen-like space that felt like it belonged to the 1920s era with a lot of hand-done, stitched fabrics and silk as part of the interiors. She says, “Lately, for the past three-four years, I have been very, very aware of the ecological footprints that I leave behind. The office is going to be plastic free, you can see the greenery is such an important part of the entire structure.”

The multi-storey building was reportedly purchased by Kangana a few years ago; it has an additional 565 sq ft parking space. The office has been designed by interior designer Shabnam Gupta who revealed one can look at the greenery from every window. She added that the building has been modified to bring in more light and keep it airy.

Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel had shared a few pictures of the new office on Twitter before her account was suspended last month. She’d written, “She saw this dream 10 years ago and today we also saw it, if people can achieve everything with honesty and truth why do people do choti moti bundlebaazi and act so dishonest”.

The actor’s production house is named after Kangana’s 2019 film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga this year but the film failed to perform at the box office. She was earlier seen in Judgementall Hai Kya opposite Rajkummar Rao, which too didn’t turn out to be a success despite positive reviews.

