Step inside Katrina Kaif’s boho chic home, Abhay Deol asks if Bollywood celebrities will ‘stop endorsing fairness creams’

Sunil Dutt’s 91st birthday anniversary: The father who never stopped fighting for Sanjay Dutt

Sunil Dutt would have turned 91 on this day had he not died of a heart attack 11 days before his 75th birthday. The noted actor had made a successful foray into politics by joining the Congress party and went on to becoming a Member of Parliament.

Katrina Kaif’s home is a boho paradise. Step inside her Instagram-ready flat with these pics

Katrina Kaif’s home may not be sprawling across multiple acres but it is surely one of the cosiest. The actor lives in an adorable flat in Mumbai with her sister Isabelle and has decked it up with the simplest and also the classiest decor.

Sonu Sood funds another chartered flight for over 170 migrant workers

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has funded another chartered flight to help fly over 170 migrant workers to Dehradun in Uttarakhand from the city, in an aircraft operated by budget airline AirAsia India.

After slamming ‘woke Indian celebrities’, Abhay Deol asks if they’ll ‘stop endorsing fairness creams now’

After calling out ‘woke Indian celebrities’ for sharing social media posts about the Black Lives Matter movement but ignoring domestic injustices, actor Abhay Deol has shared data about the popularity of ‘fairness creams’ in India. “Do you think Indian celebrities will stop endorsing fairness creams now,” he shared, adding data about search trends.

Shah Rukh Khan was asked about Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone joining Hollywood, this was his answer

Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra worked together in Don and Don 2 together and never since. However, he once said that he was happy for all that Priyanka has achieved in her career. In 2017, Shah Rukh was asked about Priyanka and Deepika Padukone’s journey into Hollywood during an interview with ANI.

