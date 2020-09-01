Step inside Madhuri Dixit’s kitchen as she makes modaks for Ganesh Chaturthi, husband Sriram Nene joins her. Watch

Actor Madhuri Dixit took us inside her kitchen as she celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi and prepared some yummy, mouth-watering “ukadiche modaks”. Her husband, Dr Sriram Nene entered the kitchen at the perfect time to take a bite. Dr Nene also seems to be trying his hand in the kitchen.

He shared a picture with Madhuri Tuesday afternoon and wrote, “All good when you are cooking together!” While Madhuri looks a bit tense in the image, standing next to a pan placed on the stove, Dr Nene is seen waving at the camera.

Sharing a peek into her culinary endeavour, Madhuri wrote on Instagram earlier on Tuesday, “Today is the last day of Ganpati celebrations & I’m sure like me everybody will miss the festivities, especially the food!Hope you all enjoy making Modaks at home following my not so secret family recipe. Watch the full video on my Youtube channel (Link in bio ).” She also wrote in Marathi that everyone loves modak and she will share her grandmother’s recipe for Ukadiche modak.

In the video she shared, Madhuri can be seen near the gas stove and she tells her fans that she is all set to share her grandmom’s recipe of making Ukadiche Modak. The Instagram video has a montage from the preparation and we see Dr Nene entering the kitchen after all is done, to savour the freshly made sweets. Madhuri also posted a YouTube video where she is seen cooking it from scratch.

On Monday, Madhuri’s iconic film, Lajja, completed 19 years and she posted on social media, “I really enjoy seeing the artworks & videos that you guys keep sharing with me. So today, I’m celebrating #19YearsOfLajja with a mashup of your videos on one of my favorite songs #BadiMushkilWorking on #Lajja was such a delight, with a wonderful team & a great storyline.”

