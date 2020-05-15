Step inside Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ jaw-dropping $20 million Los Angeles mansion where they are quarantining

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas rocked the real estate world last year when they purchased a massive mansion worth $20 million in Encino, an expensive area of the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles. Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and his actor wife Sophie Turner had also purchased a home just three miles away from Priyanka and Nick for $14 million.

The couple, along with their friends and a few relatives are currently in lockdown at this stately residence. They enjoy their afternoons by the pool and their evenings playing with their dogs in the lush green gardens.

Check out the pics:

The house sprawls over three acres and overlooks the hills. It has a large swimming pool and the living area boasts of double height ceilings. Light floods in from the tall mirrored walls of the house and residents can enjoy lovely views of the valley right from the couch.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana’s photo shoot with mom Gauri goes viral, Ananya Pandey asks if she can borrow the top

According to Wall Street Journal, which first broke the news of their purchase, Nick and Priyanka’s house contains a two-lane bowling alley, a mirror-walled gymnasium, a wet bar, a movie theater with a screen of IMAX proportions, and an indoor basketball court. There is also a lounge/games room underground with a pool table.

Before this, Nick and Priyanka were living at this other LA home that he had bought right before their wedding in 2018. The couple sold it off for $6 million after just a year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more