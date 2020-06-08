Step inside Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s home, perfect for romantic sunsets and fun family time

Actor Shahid Kapoor recently bought a stunning new house for his family, but the one he is living in currently is nothing less than magical either. Shahid and his wife Mira Rajput have created a home for themselves that is full of life and love.

Shahid and Mira’s sea-facing Mumbai home is situated next to Juhu beach. According to an Economic Times report, the house cost Shahid Rs 30 crore when he bought it a few years ago. The best and most prominent feature of the house is the gorgeous patio. It’s furnished with multiple outdoor couches and low-lying tables. The entire space is covered with wooden flooring and big bushes of bougainvillea adorn the patio while also providing much needed privacy.

The couple spends most of their time on the patio with their kids -- daughter Mira and son Zain. They hold regular photoshoots there, celebrate Diwali and even pose for glam selfies. The interiors are decorated with subtle, earthy tones. There are classy shelves with a few artworks adding a pop of colour. There is also a wall of polaroids where Shahid likes to take selfies. Check out their pics:

Shahid has also purchased a duplex in a Worli building where Abhishek Bachchan and Akshay Kumar already own houses. It cost him Rs 56 crore and he paid Rs 2.91 crore as stamp duty to the government for its registration.The flat is on the highrise’s 42nd and 43rd floors; the building’s name is Three Sixty West. According to a report, the area of the floors is 427.98 square metre and 300.48 square metre including a balcony of 40.88 square metre.

The actor is still in the process of designing it. Mira last year shared a picture of Shahid and his father Pankaj Kapur discussing the designs at the site.

