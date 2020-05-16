Step inside Shahid Kapoor’s fancy ‘office space’ designed by Mira Rajput’s sister entirely via FaceTime. See pics

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput, has shared pictures of their ‘office-meeting-vanity pod-call-it-what-you-want’ space. The space has been designed by her sister, Noor Wadhwani, who shared the pictures on Instagram, which Mira later posted on her stories.

In her post, Noor had written that the space was designed entirely via FaceTime conversations with Mira, who handled the groundwork. Noor wrote, “Three years ago, over a couple of FaceTime sessions with my younger sister, we designed this rental ‘office-meeting-vanity pod-call-it-what-you-want’ space. I shared a few ideas and some super rough sketches from across the globe and she executed on the ground in Mumbai.”

She continued in her caption, “I never really shared it coz I kept waiting to make a trip back to India to style and photograph it certain way. That trip didn’t happen and the iPhone pictures faded back into the cameraroll. I waited for that trip back, for that perfect time, the perfect picture, that perfect light, and while I waited, the moment passed. Of course in the grand scheme of things, with everything going on in the world right now, the pictures are quite insignificant. The fact that I can’t just hop on a plane back to India, that I don’t know when next I may be able to give a hug to my parents and sisters, and the realization that we just never know what tomorrow holds, to seize the moment- that, couldn’t be clearer.”

Also read: Shahid Kapoor says wife Mira Rajput ‘can’t deal no more’ with him as India enters Lockdown 4.0. Watch video

Shahid and Mira are reportedly quarantining in Beas, where the actor has a house. Both Shahid and Mira’s families are followers of the Radha Swami Satsang Beas spiritual organisation.

In 2018, ahead of the birth of their second child Zayn, the couple reportedly purchased a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai’s Worli, worth Rs 56 crore. They stay at a seaside house in Juhu, from where they frequently post pictures on social media.

Follow @htshowbiz for more