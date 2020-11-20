Step inside Sonakshi Sinha’s redesigned personal floor inside family bungalow Ramayan

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has had an entire floor of her family home, Ramayan, redesigned for herself. Sonakshi brought interior designer and art director Rupin Suchak to help her realise her ‘minimalist’ vision for her personal space.

Rupin took to Instagram to share a video of Sonakshi gushing about her new space. “I’ve always been a homebody,” she said in the video, adding that until now, she couldn’t really call the place her own. But after Rupin’s ‘makeover’, she can’t wait to spend more time there. “It’s beautiful, there’s so much light, it’s exactly the vibe I wanted,” she said.

In a statement, Rupin said that he followed Sonakshi’s brief ‘to the T’. He said, “The foundation of the space is minimalistic and clean. Airy palettes through rich textures and geometric shapes, where every piece of furniture is a statement piece. Sonakshi’s artistic instincts have been carefully extended as an element of design in the entire space. It’s a beautiful, super cosy space with an accommodating vibe.”

Sonakshi added, “I’m sure everyone who lives with family would understand this, I was craving for my own space. Of course I have always had a room to myself and all the privacy in the world but really setting up a full floor just for myself is a first and has been an indulgence. I had a very clear imagery of my apartment and Rupin brought it to reality in a heartbeat. In fact all through the lockdown I have been going through websites and checking out pictures, referencing and researching. When I walked into the apartment after it was done, it felt as if I have been living in it for ages now, it has shaped up on-point.”

Sonakshi lives with her parents and brother at the family bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai. Rupin had previously designed Alia Bhatt’s new office space, and has worked on film projects such as Ra.One, Agneepath, Tezz and Krrish 3.

