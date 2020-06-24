Sections
Stop Yulin: Kartik Aaryan, Anushka Sharma condemn China's controversial dog meat festival

Bollywood actors are lending their voice to urge participants and others to stop China’s controversial dog meat festival Yulin.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 10:40 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Kartik Aaryan shares picture with his dogs to urge a ban on Yulin festival.

Actors Anushka Sharma and Kartik Aaryan, among several others, have protested China’s infamous Yulin festival - the controversial dog meat festival in Yulin city of Guangxi Zhuang - which has pushed off despite worldwide outrage.

Animal lovers are hoping that the coronavirus epidemic will be the death knell of a tradition that is seen as cruel. Anushka Sharma posted a news article about the festival on her Insta Stories and wrote, “What will it take for them to learn?”

Sharing his own picture with his dogs, Kartik also wrote, “Har saal Dil Todte hain yeh Yulin Festival waale Broken heart #StopYulin #YulinKMKB.”

 



The post garnered more than four lakh likes within just an hour from the time it was originally posted and already has more than 1 million likes. Celeb designer Manish Malhotra commented, “You are looking straight out of your first film Pyaar ka Panchnama 1 .. fresh and super young.”

Fans also appreciated Kartik’s efforts. One of them wrote, “Thanks for standing up for the ones who don’t have a voice to do it for themselves.” Another one commented, “Yulin dog meat fest is really heart wrenching.”

Also read: When Sara Ali Khan paid emotional tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput for guiding her on Kedarnath: ‘Inshallah acting seekh li’

Meanwhile, in spite of the government’s drive to discourage consumption of wildlife and pets for meat due to health reasons, the controversial dog meat festival has kicked off in mainland China. According to the New York Post, the 10-day annual festival in the southwestern city of Yulin usually attracts thousands of visitors.

(With ANI inputs)

