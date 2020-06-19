Subhash Ghai reveals he worked on his biography, consumed web content during lockdown

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai utilised the past three months of lockdown by catching up with the young generation. He started watching web content, and even plans to develop some now.

“I looked at this crisis as an opportunity, where I got to know things about myself. I discovered new energies and avenues. I used to do yoga for half an hour earlier, now I do it for a full hour, and I’ve also started meditating,” he tells us, adding that he also re-wrote his old scripts “keeping today’s flavour in mind, according to how the youth would want to see them”.

The 75-year-old further emphasises that the freedom a filmmaker has on web is much more than cinema. Ghai, who also worked on his biography with the time he had on hand, says, “There are limitations in films, which the web content has surpassed to express things. I will now focus on documentaries and short films too. I’m also making a music library of my own with the help of one of my students.”

The current Covid-19 crisis is set to change many things. No shoots (until they resumed in Maharashtra recently), coupled with no new releases might also lead to a change in filmmaking methods.

“I think, not just the film industry, there’ll be changes across the country, even in business models. It’ll take time though, maybe three years. People will also purchase less of imported goods, and focus more on Made in India products. Earlier, it was ‘dil maange more’, now people will learn to be satisfied with what they have. The country will get more wiser citizens,” says Ghai, who didn’t have to face any issues because of his advanced age.

“As a senior, I didn’t have any problems in this time, my family and students love me so much. The problem would be if I myself don’t take care of my health,” he says.

