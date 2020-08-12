Subhash Ghai says he’s ‘amused’ by Mahima Chaudhry’s claim that he bullied her: ‘She apologised... I forgave her’

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai has reacted to actor Mahima Chaudhry’s claim that he bullied her and asked all other producers not to work with her. While he confirmed that there was one such “small conflict” in a statement, he said Mahima had apologised to him for flouting a clause in the contract with his production house, and he had forgiven her. Mahima had made her Bollywood debut with Ghai’s directorial Pardes, opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Claiming to be friends with Mahima even now, Ghai said in the statement, “I am amused reading this news. . Mahima and I are very good friends till date and are still in touch through messages. She is a very nice and mature woman of today . She recently shared on how she gets welcomed at every event with a song from Pardes ‘I love my India’ even after 23 years.”

Talking about the contract in question, he said, “Yes , there was a small conflict in 1997 post the release of Pardes , which became a big blockbuster and for which she even got the filmfare award for best actor. My company did send her a show cause notice for flouting a clause in our agreement. Media n industry reacted in a big way and so I withdrew n canceled her contract with Mukta . After 3 years she came to me with her family n apologised for her impulsive reaction. I forgave her n thereafter we became friends again.”

He further said, “She is jovial good person I trust. She must be right in feeling that she was bullied when asked by some one. Actually I admire her great gesture when she did a guest appearance in a song in my last film Kanchi in 2015. I guess we do get entertained with the smallest of an old tiff which is normal in course of life in showbiz.”

Mahima had told Bollywood Hungama in a recent interview, “I was bullied by Mr. Subhash Ghai. He even took me to the court and wanted me to cancel my first show. It was quite stressful. He sent a message to all the producers that nobody should work with me! If you pick up one of the issues of Trade Guide magazine in 1998 or 1999, there was an ad that he had given which stated that if anybody wanted to work with me, that person would have to contact him. Otherwise, it would be a breach of contract. However, there was no such contract which said that I had to seek his permission.”

She had said only four people: Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, David Dhawan and Rajkumar Santoshi stood by her during that time. She also revealed that she was signed for Ram Gopal Varma’s 1998 film Satya but was replaced by Urmila Matondkar without even being informed by Varma.

