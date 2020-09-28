Suchitra Krishnamoorthi aghast no men were named in NCB’s Bollywood drug probe, Riddhima wishes Ranbir on birthday

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi was surprised that NCB has not mentioned any men in their Bollywood drug probe. Sister Riddhima was among the first ones to wish brother Ranbir Kapoor on his 38th birthday.

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi on Bollywood drugs investigation: ‘Aghast that no men were named and called for NCB probe’

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi expressed her dismay at the fact that only women were being named in the ongoing investigation into Bollywood’s alleged links with drug peddlers and cartels. She said that ‘our entire culture of misogny needs a reset’.

Ranbir Kapoor turns 38, sister Riddhima shares throwback pics to wish him: ‘Love you so much my baby brother’

As Ranbir Kapoor turned 38 on Monday, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a collage of throwback pictures to wish him. It is also the birthday of his aunt, Rima Jain. See pictures here.

Gauri Khan reveals things in Mannat are ‘remote-controlled’ by her mother from Delhi

Gauri Khan said that her mother, Savita Chhiba, is the one who ensures her home is well organised. Gauri revealed that her mother manages everything Mannat ‘through remote control’ and keeps the staff in check.

Ankita Lokhande posts a picture with her parents, writes heartfelt note for her ailing dad: ‘Get well and come home soon Paa’

Ankita Lokhande, late on Sunday, shared a picture with her parents on the occasion of Daughter’s Day. The picture featured her dad, mother Vandana and herself. Ankita has been at the forefront demanding justice for Sushant Singh Rajput.

Producer Kshitij Prasad alleges NCB forced him to implicate Karan Johar in drugs probe, agency denies charge: report

Former Dharmatic Entertainment employee, producer Kshitij Prasad, has reportedly told a Mumbai court that the Narcotics Control Bureau forced him to falsely implicate Karan Johar in consumption of drugs case.

