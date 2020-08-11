Suchitra Krishnamoorthi on her ‘chamchagiri’ tweet: I have nothing against Neha Dhupia, I just wanted to make a point

Actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi’s Twitter conversation with Neha Dhupia about ‘chamchagiri’ has created quite a flutter. It started with the former tweeting, “Peeps its not #nepotisminbollywood one shld aggravate against but chamchagiri. I mean how did #nehadhupia suddenly get all these talk shows except that she is #karanjohar s new bestie and #femina Missindia 2002!! - shes no blood relative or star kid is she.”

Dhupia, in turn, hit back and replied: “Dear ma’am, this is possibly the most distasteful and disgraceful tweet I have ever read (trust me I have read a lot) to reduce a friendship of many years, that you know nothing about speaks volumes of you and the time you have at hand…”

When we ask her further about this ‘chamchagiri’ she referred to, Krishnamoorthi says her tweets are self explanatory. “Do your research, friendship, or whatever you call it... I don’t want to fan it further. I wanted to make a point, I did that, nothing against Neha or anyone personally. Like I said, if you are talking about Tesla (vehicle manufacturer), you will take Elon Musk’s (co-founder and face of Tesla) name, right? I have nothing against anyone,” adds she.

Since she hinted at how connections help people in the industry, we ask her whether it’s all about that or talent plays an important role too.

“I think it’s a combination of both. There are so many factors, one can’t pin point on something. It’s what corporates call ‘networking’, it’s the same thing, ultimately who you network or hobnob with. It’s quite the same. (But) especially in the field of arts it must not be so specific, people with talent should get more opportunities,” says Krishnamoorthi .

The 44-year-old also tweeted afterwards, revealing that she was trolled for saying what she did, “I knew I would get trolled. Of course nobody survives without talent. But do hear what a lot of people are saying - & young kids bng boycotted bec of this whole nepotism debate. Its groupism that thrives (i used the word chamchagiri) (sic),” read her tweet.

She maintains her stance and adds it’s not correct to penalise children and make them feel ashamed of their parents and lineage. “This whole nepotism thing started about star kids. It’s like reverse bullying. That is not the issue, ultimately nobody survives without talent, their hard work. I felt the narrative was getting very crude, and I wanted to put my perspective on it,” she tells us.

In fact, after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden death, Krishnamoorthi is finding social media altogether to be more toxic, because of the trolling . “I went off it for a few weeks, I was feeling like I was on a toxic overload. You go back to it, you get sucked into it, whether you like it or not.” she ends.

Follow @htshowbiz for more