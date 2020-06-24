Sudhir Mishra on allegations that he didn’t offer work to Nirmal Pandey after one film: ‘There’s something called casting’

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra will not take accusations of partiality lying down. On Wednesday, he got into a war of tweets with author Shefali Vaidya about not giving more work to late actor Nirmal Pandey.

Nirmal worked with Sudhir in his 1996 movie Is Raat Ki Subah Nahi. He died of a heart attack at 48. Shefali tweeted that Nirmal was ostracised by the film industry. “Remember Nirmal Pandey? That talented actor fm Nainital who starred in Bandit Queen n Is Raat Ki Subah Nahi? He too suffered the fate of the ‘outsider’. Ignored by people like @IAmSudhirMishra, ostracised n out of work, he died a broken man, of a heart attack at 48,” she wrote in a tweet.

Sudhir reminded her that he was the one who directed Is Raat Ki Subah Nahi. “Who directed Is Raat ki Subah Nahin ? Who ? Who?,” he wrote. Shefali replied, “And yet, you didn’t meet or call Nirmal Pandey for EIGHT LONG YEARS after that one movie. I wonder why you felt the need of a ‘reality check’ back then.” She also attached an interview clipping in which Sudhir talked about Nirmal’s death.

Sudhir told Shefali that one needs to find the most suitable actors of a film. “There is something called CASTING . It’s all about finding the right actor for the right role ! My next independent film was Hazaaron Khwahishen Aisi and who was in that film ? Who ? Who ? Who,” he wrote. Hazaaron Khwahishen Aisi starred Chitrangada Singh, Shiney Ahuja and Kay Kay Menon,

“Just because I don’t blow my own trumpet , doesn’t mean I don’t have one . Please find out how many new people I have given a break . Want me to start counting .them ! Someone else please do . In films and in Telivision . And not only ACTORS . Come on step forward,” he wrote in another tweet.

Sudhir earned the support of his fellow filmmakers such as Anurag Kashyap and Hansal Mehta. “Ignore poisons like @ShefVaidya . There mandate is to create distraction from real issues .. everyday they will trend someone so that the real discourse gets diverted .. just ignore,” wrote Anurag. “Sudhirbhai don’t engage with the toxic troll. You cannot explain yourself to somebody who isn’t listening at all,” wrote Hansal.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death last Sunday reignited the conversation around nepotism and favouritism in Bollywood. Several actors who feel they were ostracised by the industry have spoken up against filmmakers and major studios.

