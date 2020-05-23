Suhana Khan celebrates 20th birthday in style amid lockdown, strolls on her terrace for a photoshoot. See pic

Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, turned 20 on Friday. The star kid celebrated her birthday at her residence Mannat in Mumbai, and shared a glimpse of her party on Instagram.

Sharing a boomerang video of herself posing for the camera on the terrace of her seaview residence, Suhana wrote on her Instagram stories, “I’m 20 hehe.” She is seen dressed in a striped beige and black floor-length dress for the occasion and has her hair swaying with the wind as she poses for an at-home photoshoot.

A few days ago, Suhana had a similar photoshoot at home with none other than her mother Gauri Khan behind the camera. Gauri had shared some stunning pictures of her daughter on Instagram, with the caption, “No hair !!!!! No make up !!!! Just my photography!!!!” Her best friend and actor Ananya Panday had even asked her about borrowing the top she wore for the shoot.

Ananya shared two childhood pictures with Suhana on her birthday.

Ananya had also shared sweet birthday wishes for her on Friday. She had shared a picture from one of their Alibaug outings and had written, “the two things I miss the most - the great outdoors and SUHANA!!! happy 20th bday Sue... but u will be my little baby forever.” She also shared a few childhood pictures of them from their pool sessions and their playtime together.

Suhana flew from New York to be with her family ahead of the lockdown. She is currently pursuing a filmmaking course at the New York University.

Suhana is currently utilising her time by taking online classes in belle dancing. Belly dancer Sanjana Muthreja had recently shared a picture that showed how their sessions are progressing now.

