Suhana Khan drops a gorgeous new pic, fans call her a ‘beauty’

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana is far from making her film debut. However, going by her Instagram status, she is already a star. The actor’s daughter shared another stunning picture of herself and fans can’t keep calm.

Suhana shared the picture without any caption. Her dad’s industry colleagues were quick to respond; Maheep Kapoor, wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor and mother of Suhana’s close buddy, Shanaya wrote: ‘pretty pretty pretty.” Her childhood friend actor Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavna dropped a bunch of heart emojis. Among them was also Suhana’s cousin, Alia Chibba, who also dropped a bunch of appreciative emojis. Her many fans wrote back calling her a ‘beauty’.

Few days back, she had shared a picture of a sunset from the deck of a ship. It featured a book and a pair of earphones.

As per reports, Suhana is in UAE these days. Shah Rukh along with his family members including wife Gauri and elder son Aryan had been spotted watching an IPL match in a stadium.

Suhana usually shares her picture with minimal text; however, recently she shared her thoughts on colour bias and had written: “There’s a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn’t just about me, it’s about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what’s sad is that we are all Indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can’t. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I’m sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you’re not 5”7 and fair you’re not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I’m 5”3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism.”

Suhana, who is a student at a college in New York, flew down to be with her family this March, in the initial days of the coronavirus pandemic. She celebrated her birthday in May at her home in Mannat, Mumbai.

