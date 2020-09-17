Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Suhana Khan drops gorgeous throwback pic, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister talks about immersing herself in meditation to heal her pain

Suhana Khan drops gorgeous throwback pic, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister talks about immersing herself in meditation to heal her pain

From Suhana Khan sharing a throwback picture with her friends on Instagram to Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta going on a social media detox to heal herself, here are top entertainment news stories of the day.

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 11:17 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Here are top entertainment news stories.

Here are top 5 entertainment news stories:

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta says she needs to heal from this pain: ‘Will never be able to touch him or see him again’

Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput has decided to take some time off social media as she continues to try coping with her loss. In an emotional note that she posted late Wednesday, Shweta remembered some valuable moments with Sushant - like sharing a joke or simply being able to touch him. She also said she would like to meditate in an attempt to “heal completely”.

(Read full story here)

Urmila Matondkar challenges Kangana Ranaut to share names of drug addicts in Bollywood: ‘I’ll be first to say thumbs up to you’

Urmila Matondkar has asked Kangana Ranaut to share the names of all the Bollywood stars with links to drug abuse. The Rangeela actor has also questioned the timing of her numerous interviews and why she has “problems with everybody in the industry.”

(Read full story here)

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana misses her schoolmates, shares stunning pic with them

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has shared a stunning picture of herself and her friends on Instagram. The photo is a throwback picture from her school days at Ardingly College in the UK. The photo shows Suhana chilling with her friends in what seems like a dorm room.

(Read full story here)

Hrithik Roshan in Sourav Ganguly biopic? Cricketer says ‘But he’s got to get a body like me, first’

Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly has said he’d like Hrithik Roshan to play him in a biopic.However, he added that the actor will have to work on his physique and try getting a body like him first.

(Read full story here)

Kangana Ranaut launches personal attack on Urmila Matondkar, calls her a ‘soft porn star’ who is ‘not known for her acting’

Kangana Ranaut has said that she continues to fight for herself not out of a sense of vengeance but because of her strong survival instinct. She said in an interview that what happened to her in Mumbai was an ‘open lynching’ and ‘butchering’, and also slammed recent comments made against her by Urmila Matondkar.

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Spike in severe cyclones, extremely heavy rain over India: Earth sciences ministry to RS
Sep 17, 2020 10:39 IST
India crosses 60 million mark for Covid-19 testing
Sep 17, 2020 10:35 IST
Raut hits back at RS MPs for criticising Maharashtra’s handling of Covid-19
Sep 17, 2020 10:47 IST
LIVE: SAD to protest in both Houses against agricultural bills
Sep 17, 2020 11:00 IST

latest news

BJP MPs seek probe in ‘rights’ violations in Maharashtra, cite Ranaut, naval officer case
Sep 17, 2020 11:17 IST
Suhana drops throwback pic, Sushant’s sister goes on social media detox
Sep 17, 2020 11:17 IST
Kavita Kaushik: I feel social media is the worst drug
Sep 17, 2020 11:15 IST
PM Narendra Modi’s birthday: BJP organises ‘sewa saptah’
Sep 17, 2020 11:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.