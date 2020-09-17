Suhana Khan drops gorgeous throwback pic, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister talks about immersing herself in meditation to heal her pain

Here are top 5 entertainment news stories:

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta says she needs to heal from this pain: ‘Will never be able to touch him or see him again’

Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput has decided to take some time off social media as she continues to try coping with her loss. In an emotional note that she posted late Wednesday, Shweta remembered some valuable moments with Sushant - like sharing a joke or simply being able to touch him. She also said she would like to meditate in an attempt to “heal completely”.

Urmila Matondkar challenges Kangana Ranaut to share names of drug addicts in Bollywood: ‘I’ll be first to say thumbs up to you’

Urmila Matondkar has asked Kangana Ranaut to share the names of all the Bollywood stars with links to drug abuse. The Rangeela actor has also questioned the timing of her numerous interviews and why she has “problems with everybody in the industry.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana misses her schoolmates, shares stunning pic with them

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has shared a stunning picture of herself and her friends on Instagram. The photo is a throwback picture from her school days at Ardingly College in the UK. The photo shows Suhana chilling with her friends in what seems like a dorm room.

Hrithik Roshan in Sourav Ganguly biopic? Cricketer says ‘But he’s got to get a body like me, first’

Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly has said he’d like Hrithik Roshan to play him in a biopic.However, he added that the actor will have to work on his physique and try getting a body like him first.

Kangana Ranaut launches personal attack on Urmila Matondkar, calls her a ‘soft porn star’ who is ‘not known for her acting’

Kangana Ranaut has said that she continues to fight for herself not out of a sense of vengeance but because of her strong survival instinct. She said in an interview that what happened to her in Mumbai was an ‘open lynching’ and ‘butchering’, and also slammed recent comments made against her by Urmila Matondkar.

