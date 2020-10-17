Suhana Khan grabs attention during MI vs KKR match, Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sara Gurpal calls her eviction ‘unfair’

Here are top entertainment news stories of the day:

Aditya Narayan says girlfriend Shweta Agarwal was apprehensive after hearing ‘bad things’ about his reputation as a womaniser

Singer and TV host Aditya Narayan has revealed that he was ‘rejected’ by girlfriend Shweta Agarwal, when he first asked her out, and was apprehensive after hearing ‘bad things’ about his reputation. The couple will soon tie the knot, after being together for a decade.

When Smita Patil called Amitabh Bachchan in the middle of the night to check if he was ok: ‘Next day I had the Coolie accident’

One of the powerhouse performers of Indian cinema, Smita Patil is still remembered for her work in both art and mainstream films. The actor’s death at the age of 31 left her fans and colleagues shocked. A few years ago on her birthday, Amitabh Bachchan had recalled how Smita seem to have had a premonition ahead of his Coolie accident. Smita Patil was born on October 17.

From Sushmita discussing affair with Vikram Bhatt to Aishwarya admitting SRK had her removed from films, the top scoops Simi Garewal extracted

Simi Garewal hasn’t acted in a movie in many years, but in her own words, her talk show -- Rendezvous with Simi Garewal -- over the course of nearly 150 episodes, gave her career a new lease of life. As the iconic host turns 73, here’s looking back at some of her most memorable interviews, where famously tight-lipped guests, ranging from politicians to actors, gave unexpectedly candid answers.

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans can’t get over the many moods of Suhana Khan at Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match. See pics

Actor Shah Rukh Khan was spotted watching Friday’s IPL match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Mumbai Indians, along with his son Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan. Pictures of the family were shared online.

Bigg Boss 14: Sara Gurpal shares message after ‘unfair’ eviction, watch video

Punjabi actor-singer Sara Gurpal, who was the first one to be evicted from Bigg Boss 14, has released a video thanking fans for their love and support. She also talked about her ‘unfair’ eviction, despite doing all the tasks and household chores.

