Suhana Khan, mom Gauri enjoy a salon session in UAE, check out their new hairdos and nail art. See pics

Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, continues to keep her fans updated with her pictures from the UAE. The 20-year-old has accompanied her family to UAE for the Indian Premier League 2020 and has been regularly sharing fun pictures on Instagram. She has now dropped fresh pictures of her new look after her parlour session.

She shared a closeup picture of herself on her Instagram stories and captioned it as ‘obsessed’. She can be seen showing off her newly done manicure and artistic nails. She strikes a pose to show off the piece of art while looking lovely in a black floral dress and little makeup. She followed it up with another better picture of her nails which were done in different shades of black and white.

Suhana Khan has shared fresh pictures after her salon session.

Meanwhile, the beauty salon shared several pictures of Suhana and her mother Gauri Khan getting their hair and nails done. While Suhana is seen in a white kaftan while getting her hair done, Gauri too is seen getting a new hairdo. Gauri too got her nails done in shades of peach and white.

Suhana, just like her father Shah Rukh and brother Aryan, has often been seen in the stands during matches being played by her father’s cricket team, Kolkata Knight Riders. Recently, several pictures of Suhana getting excited during a cricket match went viral.

When the kids are not enjoying matches, they go sightseeing or partying in the city during their free time. They are often accompanied by their cousin, Alia Chhiba, who too has been sharing pictures from their various outings.

However, none of Shah Rukh’s kids are gearing up to join Bollywood anytime soon. Talking to Hindustan Times about their future plans, Shah Rukh had said, “Aryan is studying to be a filmmaker and a writer, while Suhana wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting yet.”

