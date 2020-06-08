Suhana Khan reacts to Ananya Panday’s sun-kissed throwback pics, see her response here

Sections
Actor Ananya Panday and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana are best of friends. Suhana’s recent response to pictures posted by the actor serve as a proof.

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 09:23 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan have been friends since their childhood.

Actor Ananya Panday has been staying home like the rest of Bollywood for more than two months now. On Sunday, she posted a sun-kissed throwback pictures of herself. While the photo was loved by her fans, the best comment, however, came from her BFF Suhana Khan.

Sharing the pictures, Ananya wrote: “Sun is shining and so are u #throwback.” Reacting to them, Suhana wrote: “Hot hot hot.” The picture garnered 1,50,1689 likes within hours. Many industry insiders also reacted to the post -- Ananya’s co-star in her upcoming Shakun Batra film, Siddhanth Chaturvedi dropped a sunshine emoji, while director Punit Malhotra called her a ‘beauty’. Krishna Shroff, sister of Tiger Shroff, lovingly wrote: ‘Bootyyy.’ Chef Kelvin Cheung, hugely popular with Bollywood celebs, also dropped fire emojis.

 

Ananya’s friend Shanaya Kapoor’s mother and wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor also wrote: “Hello sunshine” while Ananya own aunt, Deanne Panday called her, “So pretty.”



Suhana and Ananya have been friends since childhood and keep complimenting each other on social media. Some time back, Suhana’s mother Gauri had shared a picture of her daughter and written: “No hair !!!!! No make up !!!! Just my photography!!!!” Ananya had responded to the picture and written: “I like this top sue!! But ur never gonna lemme borrow @suhanakhan2.”

Ananya often talks about her friends and speaking of Suhana, she had earlier said, “(Suhana can make her debut) whenever she wants to. She is actually going to the film school now, she is going to NYC to study. So I think she wants to finish her education and make the most of that and then whenever she wants to she will come back and act. She is really, really talented and I can’t just wait.”

Ananya made her big screen debut in 2019 with Karan Johar’s production, Student of the Year 2, which was a moderate hit. She went on to star in a mega hit, Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Before the lockdown came into force, she had been busy with two projects - Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli and Hindi/Telugu bilingual Fighter with Arjun Reddy starrer Vijay Deverakonda.

