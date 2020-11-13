Sections
Home / Bollywood / Suhana Khan’s new selfies make Agastya Nanda want to unfollow her, see her sarcastic response

Suhana Khan’s new selfies make Agastya Nanda want to unfollow her, see her sarcastic response

Agastya Nanda tried giving Suhana Khan a taste of her own medicine on her new Instagram post. However, she hit back with a sarcastic response. See their banter here.

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 14:41 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Check out Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda’s banter on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan dropped gorgeous new selfies on Instagram and her good friend Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, had a quirky response. “Unfollowing,” he commented on her Instagram post.

On Thursday, Suhana shared pictures of herself all dolled up, with her winged eyeliner on fleek. In her caption, she asked, “I kinda look like a grown up no?” To this, Agastya replied, “Unfollowing.” She hit back with a sarcastic response: “@agastya.nanda ha ha you’re so funny and original.”

Last month, after Agastya made his Instagram debut, Suhana had commented on one of his posts, “Unfollowing.” The two have been friends for many years now and often hang out together. Their elder siblings, Navya Nanda and Aryan Khan, studied at the Sevenoaks School in London together.

Navya also dropped a comment on Suhana’s post. “Yes, stop growing,” Navya wrote, to which Suhana replied, “@navyananda hehe okie,” followed by the puppy dog eyes emoji.



 

Suhana, who is keen on following in the footsteps of Shah Rukh and pursuing acting as a career, made her Instagram account public earlier this year. In September, she penned a powerful post about the need to end discrimination on the basis of skin colour and talked about how she has been called ugly since the age of 12.

Also read | Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari movie review: Diljit Dosanjh eclipses Manoj Bajpayee in this fun but scatterbrained comedy

Posting screenshots of a few hateful comments and messages she has received, Suhana wrote, “There’s a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn’t just about me, it’s about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old.”

“Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what’s sad is that we are all indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can’t. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure,” she added.

