Suhana Khan’s stunning new pics make Shanaya Kapoor ask ‘are you for real?’ See them here

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana, has shared a new post on Instagram. The caption-less post showed her posing in a fluffy white crop-top and skirt.

Her cousin, Alia Chhiba, commented that she is ‘Obsessed with thisssss’, while her friend, Shanaya Kapoor, wrote, “are you for real?”. Other comments noted how ‘cute’ Suhana looked in the three pictures.

Suhana is a student at New York University, and she recently returned back to the US after having spent the majority of the year with her family in Mumbai. Briefly, she’d accompanied her parents and siblings to the UAE, where the most recent season of the Indian Premier League took place. Suhana was spotted on several occasions at the Kolkata Knight Riders matches.

She has been posting regularly on social media, and just a few days ago, she had shared a series of pictures of herself, wearing a brown ensemble. Shanaya had expressed her admiration for Suhana’s waistline in the comments section of that post.

Suhana is expected to join the film industry after completing her education. Shah Rukh told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting yet.”

Suhana’s elder brother, Aryan, is also expected to join the film industry in some capacity. Earlier this week, he posted a video of himself, strumming a guitar and singing a Charlie Puth song.

