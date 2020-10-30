Suhana Khan says BFF Ananya Panday has never been rejected, asks her to ‘teach us your way please’. Watch funny video

Suhana Khan has wished her BFF Ananya Panday on her birthday with an interesting throwback video which shows her performing better than others in a Tik Tok game. It not just features the two friends but Suhana’s brother AbRam and their other friend Shanaya Kapoor as well.

The video shows all four of them playing a game ‘Put your finger down - Clown addition’ on TikTok. As it asks the players to put a finger down ‘if you have ever been rejected’, three of them: Suhana, Shanaya and AbRam put a finger down but Ananya’s answer indicates that she has never been rejected.

Ananya Panday also reacted to Suhana Khan’s post on Instagram.

Referring to the same while wishing her on her birthday, Suhana wrote, “When the 7 year olds been rejected but the 22 year old hasn’t. Teach us ur way pls @ananyapanday.” Ananya reposted the video on her own Instagram Stories and wrote, “Hehe my faves! I love you Sue.”

Suhana also shared a throwback picture from a party and wrote, “Love u forever.” It shows Ananya, Suhana and Shanaya striking a side pose while posing together for the camera.

Ananya is the only among the three friends who has made her acting debut so far. She featured in her debut film Student of the Year 2 last year, alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She has already delivered two films this year: Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khaali Peeli, with the latter releasing on an OTT platform due to coronavirus pandemic. She has two films in her kitty right now: one with South actor Vijay Deverakonda and another with filmmaker Shakun Batra.

Suhana is the daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky Panday. He wished the young actor on Instagram with a lovely picture and captioned it, “Happy happy happy happy birthday my @ananyapanday.” Her mother Bhavna Panday also shared a picture of Ananya on her Instagram and wrote, “Happy Birthday my gorgeous girl !!!! Love you the mostest !!!! Keep smiling !!! Keep shining !!!! @ananyapanday.”

