Suhana Khan shares cracker of a photo with brother AbRam, dad Shah Rukh has this wish

Suhana Khan shared a Diwali special photo featuring brother AbRam even as Shah Rukh dropped a Diwali wish.

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 18:03 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Suhana Khan with brother AbRam.

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan made Diwali extra special as she shared a new photo with younger brother AbRam. Even as India celebrated the festival of lights amid the coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood celebs did their bit to jazz it up.

In the photo, Suhana can be seen kissing AbRam as both of them are seen dressed in their festive best. Suhana rocked a deep blue and silver sari while AbRam looked cute in a pathani suit. “Diwali 2018,” Suhana wrote with the photo.

SRK also shared a photo and wish for his fans, “Happy Diwali to one and all... may the beauty of this festival fill every heart with happiness and love. May all your troubles be overcome and let’s pray that this Diwali sets the tone for a brighter, happier life ahead.”

 



Suhana and her family recently returned from Dubia where Shah Rukh Khan’s team Kolkata Knight Riders was playing. After the team failed to make it to play-offs, the actor and his family came back with friends Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra.

Suhana is keen on becoming an actor and often shares updates from her life on her Instagram account. In September, she penned a powerful post about the need to end discrimination on the basis of skin colour and talked about how she has faced it from a young age. Posting screenshots of a few hateful comments and messages she has received, Suhana wrote, “There’s a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn’t just about me, it’s about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old.”

“Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what’s sad is that we are all indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can’t. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure,” she added.

