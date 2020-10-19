Suhana Khan shares glam pic with cousin Alia, fans tell Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter ‘you are so stunning’. See her photos here

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana is still a student but going by the interest her Instagram page generates among fans, she is already a star. The star kid, who is currently in United Arab Emirates for the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020, shared a couple of pictures of her and her fans can’t seem to get enough.

Sharing a gorgeous picture of herself and showing off her braids, she simply wrote: “the stresss!! since ‘08 @kkriders.” The post had another picture, a throwback, possibly from 2008, where she can be seen planting a kiss on her father’s cheek.

Her father’s industry friends lavished praise on her. Actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor wrote: “Love”. Her childhood friend Ananya Panday’s mom Bhavna dropped many heart emojis. Her fans too were excited to see her; one wrote: “Ur so stunning” while another said: “so so cute”. A third said: “The braidssss.”

Looks like Suhana’s cousin Alia Chhiba is also enjoying the IPL 2020. Suhana shared a selfie by her cousin and needless to say, the two girls were dressed to kill.

Suhana with cousin Alia Chhiba.

A couple of days back, pictures of Suhana reacting to the developments in the match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders found their way to internet and her fans couldn’t help but admire her many expressions. Shah Rukh and his son Aryan were also seen in the pictures. Suhana was without a mask as the camera caught her many moods.

Suhana is slowly but surely making a space for herself and it has to do with not just her stunning pictures. She often speaks her mind too, like she did recently when she commented on facing discrimination over her skin colour. She had written: “There’s a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn’t just about me, it’s about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old.”

