Suhana Khan shares gorgeous new pics, Richa Chadha supports Samyuktha Hegde against moral policing

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana has shares some stunning pictures of herself on Instagram. After Kannada actor Samyuktha Hegde was harassed by a woman in a Bangalore park, actor Richa Chadha has come out in support of her.

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 11:55 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Suhana Khan has shared new pictures of herself while Richa Chadha has come out in support of Kannada actor Samyuktha Hegde.

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana stuns as an ‘island girl’, see her latest pic

Suhana Khan, daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan, on Saturday shared fresh pictures of herself to wow her many fans. Earlier this year, Suhana flew down from New York to be with her family during the pandemic.

Richa Chadha voices support as Samyuktha Hegde gets heckled for her outfit: ‘The world doesn’t need more moral policing’

Richa Chadha has come out in support of Kannada actor Samyuktha Hegde, who had shared a video on Instagram, claiming harassment by a woman for working out while wearing a sports bra at a park.

Ankita Lokhande shares tribute video by Adhyayan Suman for Sushant Singh Rajput, he says: ‘Means world to me, all SSR fans’



Ankita Lokhande has shared a video tribute by fellow actor Adhyayan Suman, dedicated to Sushant Singh Rajput. The video features montages of Sushant with Ankita’s voiceover of her recent interviews on the actor. It also features Adhyayan singing.



Rhea Chakraborty’s father issues statement after son Showik’s arrest: ‘Congratulations India, next on line is my daughter’

Issuing a statement after the arrest of Showik Chakraborty, actor Rhea Chakraborty’s father Indrajit spoke about how a middle class family had been demolished and how his daughter would be the next to be arrested.

Dia Mirza comes out in support of Kangana Ranaut who was called ‘haramkhor’ by Sanjay Raut, asks him to apologise

Dia Mirza spoke in support of Kangana Ranaut after the latter questioned the silence of ‘intolerance debate warriors’ for not speaking against Shiv Sena leader who called her ‘haramkhor’.

