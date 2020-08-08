Suicide or Murder poster: Film inspired by Sushant Singh Rajput death case casts Shwetta Parasher as ‘troublemaker’

A third character poster for the film Suicide or Murder was released on Saturday. The film is inspired by the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and stars his lookalike Sachin Tiwari.

The latest poster show Shwetta Parasher, who will play ‘The Troublemaker’ in the movie. A VSG Binge presentation, the film will see Shwetta play a woman with many faces - lovely yet cunning, sweet yet shrewd.

Few days back, the first character poster, featuring Sachin, of the film was launched. The poster was called ‘The Outsider’. Later, the poster for ‘Nepoking’ was released, featuring a model named Rana.

The film has been directed by Shamik Maulik and produced by Vijay Shekhar Gupta. Speaking about it, Shwetta said: “I feel empowered because this is not just a movie, its a movement against Movie Mafias. As they say ‘what doesn’t break you, makes you stronger’,2020 is all about unity; be it fighting against COVID-19 or nepotism, insider vs outsider or mafias in the film industry. And I stand against all these ‘gangs’ and their stooges, that’s the reason I immediately said yes to this project as I believe it will help to expose all urban Naxals and Movie nexus.”

Film’s producer had earlier told Indian Express, “Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide came as a shock to all of us, but it is not new. Many actors who come the industry to accomplish their dreams of making it big here, end up not getting work. Many take this route, and some keep struggling all their lives. So, we wanted to tell a story of how actors from small towns, who don’t have godfathers in Bollywood, struggle. We will be revealing other characters one by one. I can assure you that this film will definitely unmask the real face of the insiders of Bollywood.”

