Suicide or Murder poster: Sushant Singh Rajput’s doppelganger Sachin Tiwari to play lead role

Vijay Shekhar Gupta’s production Suicide or Murder: A Star was Lost will have TikTok star Sachin Tiwari in the lead role. Sachin, who found a fan following on social media given his resemblance to the late actor, also featured on the poster of the film.

The first poster introduced Sachin as ‘The Outsider’. However, the film is not a biopic of the actor’s life, as per the makers, but inspired by his life. The film is expected to start shooting in September in Mumbai and Punjab, with a release expected at Christmas this year.

Film’s producer told Indian Express, “Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide came as a shock to all of us, but it is not new. Many actors who come the industry to accomplish their dreams of making it big here, end up not getting work. Many take this route, and some keep struggling all their lives. So, we wanted to tell a story of how actors from small towns, who don’t have godfathers in Bollywood, struggle. We will be revealing other characters one by one. I can assure you that this film will definitely unmask the real face of the insiders of Bollywood.”

The film will be directed by Shamik Maulik, with Shraddha Pandit composing music for the film.

Sachin found recognition for his resemblance to Sushant. A fitness enthusiast, his Instagram page shows him doing different stunts. Thanking social media users, on July 2, he wrote on his Facebook page: “Hello Friends, You people are amazing, I never expected this kind of tremendous love. Thank you so much everyone for being with me. I created this page so that I can share more contents with everyone.”