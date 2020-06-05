Sumeet Vyas on naming his son Ved: ‘Since we come from the line of Ved Vyas, it makes sense’

Sumeet Vyas and wife Ekta Kaul recently welcomed their first child and named the baby boy, Ved. The Veere Di Wedding actor has now revealed what went behind naming their son after the mythological figure Ved Vyas, known as the author of Mahabharat.

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Sumeet said, “Long ago, one of our relatives was having a child and we were discussing names, when Ved came up and stayed with me. I decided if I have a boy, I’ll name him Ved. Since we come from the line of Ved Vyas, it makes sense.”

Talking about why they chose his aunt’s hospital for the delivery, he said, “We couldn’t trust a multi-facility hospital at a time like this. It was a normal delivery and both Ekta and Ved are doing fine.” The actor’s family couldn’t visit them at the hospital but he is hopeful they will be able to meet the child once they take the baby home. “Once we return home, we’ll see if they can be brought over to meet the baby, even if only for an hour,” he added.

Watch: Sumeet Vyas on prepping to becoming a father

Sumeet had earlier told Hindustan Times in an interview about how the lockdown allowed him to spend some quality time with Ekta during her pregnancy. He said, “The only silver lining is I got to spend all this time at home which generally I am not able to as I am usually working and travelling most of the time. So this was the time we got to spend together.”

On being asked if he had the responsibility of household chores during this time, he had said, “Luckily, we have finally got a house help who stays with us. But for initial few weeks we couldn’t get help. It was a very traumatic experience. I have never done domestic work before. But this time we had to do everything ourselves from jhadu-poncha to bartan. Cleaning the dishes is a very traumatic thing. I am very careful now and don’t use that many utensils. I won’t use a spoon unless it’s absolutely essential.”

Sumeet was recently seen in horror-comedy web series, Bhootiyagiri on MX Player. He was scheduled to start shooting for a film in London in April but the plans were halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

