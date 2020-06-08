Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sumeet Vyas takes an afternoon nap with newborn son Ved, mom Ekta Kaul shares baby’s first pic

Sumeet Vyas takes an afternoon nap with newborn son Ved, mom Ekta Kaul shares baby’s first pic

A new picture shows Sumeet Vyas enjoying a nap with his son on Monday afternoon. Check out their pic.

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 17:15 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul welcomed Ved into their lives last week.

Actor and model Ekta Kaul has shared the first picture of her newborn son Ved. The photo shows Ved taking an afternoon nap with his dad and actor Sumeet Vyas.

Ekta shared the picture on her Instagram Stories on Monday. In it, the baby can be seen snoozing while swaddled in a blanket and resting on a tiny bed. Next to him, Sumeet is also seen taking a nap. Ekta called Sumeet ‘#1 dad’ in the picture. 

Sumeet and Ekta welcomed their first child last week. He shared the news in a post on Twitter on Thursday. The actor said they have named their newborn Ved.

Sumeet Vyas napping with his son.

“It’s a boy. Shall be called Ved. Mamma and Daddy are acting cliche... Smothering the child every few minutes,” he tweeted. Ekta had announced her pregnancy in April by uploading a picture where Sumeet is kissing her forehead while placing his hand on her baby bump.



Also read: Sonu Sood meets Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, thanks him for ‘support offered to help my migrant brothers’

In an interview last month, Sumeet had told PTI that the lessons from the current nationwide lockdown and the way human beings will have to rethink their lives will help him in his journey of becoming a father. “If we are not able to learn lessons from this lockdown as human beings, then this would be a failed exercise. This has happened for a reason, spend time with each other, ourselves, question how we went about things.

“How we wanted to consume everything nature had to offer without anything to give in return. That’s the biggest lesson that I’m learning. I’m sure that’ll help me as a parent when I move on to that journey,” Sumeet had said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

SC has not lived up to its own principles in J&K
Jun 08, 2020 18:24 IST
Four militants killed in south Kashmir ‘s Pinjora village
Jun 08, 2020 18:23 IST
Will fight for it, won’t let it go: Prannoy on Arjuna Award nomination
Jun 08, 2020 18:24 IST
Over 50 lakh employed in MGNREGS, Rajasthan clinches top spot in country
Jun 08, 2020 18:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.