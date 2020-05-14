Sections
Home / Bollywood / Suniel Shetty reveals his plans post lockdown: I’ll shoot all my projects in India now rather than abroad

Suniel Shetty reveals his plans post lockdown: I’ll shoot all my projects in India now rather than abroad

Busier than ever before, the actor-producer says he has taken the decision to shoot all his upcoming projects in India in order to cut down on the costs

Updated: May 14, 2020 15:55 IST

By Sangeeta Yadav, Hindustan Times

Actor Suniel Shetty says the film industry post Covid-19 is going to be a lot different

Fueling creative minds and encouraging them to become content creators amid the lockdown, actor Suniel Shetty has recently launched the FTC Short Film Challenge. The idea is to encourage people to shoot a short film at home, with their mobile phones. Within five days, the challenge has received around 400 entries from India and abroad. 

“Each one of us has a creative bent of mind and we can bring that out by filming the ideas from home and also engage with other actors, musicians, editors and scriptwriters. There are films on different subjects and issues that we’ve been getting from across countries,” says Shetty. 

The jury will start shortlisting the films and these will be put out on various OTT platforms. “After the lockdown ends, awards will be given for various categories,” informs the actor.

Shetty, 58, has also resolved to shoot all his upcoming projects in India, in order to give more business to the domestic stakeholders. “I’ll be shooting all my projects in India and give more business to people over here. For this, I’m ideating to open the franchise of FTC shots across the country and every person who is going to contribute in this challenge will be our content creator.” 



While the ongoing Covid-19 crisis has brought the film business to a standstill with no shootings and film releases happening, Shetty says “the industry post Covid-19 is going to be a lot different”.

He also adds that with the digital leap, people might make limited films for the theatres and more for the OTT platforms. “Pay-per-view will come in place so that people can directly pay and watch films on their own phone or TV. There will be first day first show on the digital platforms,” he says.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LIVE| Rs 5,000 cr relief to 50 lakh street vendors hit by lockdown, says FM Sitharaman
May 14, 2020 17:17 IST
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
May 14, 2020 17:18 IST
Prez hits brakes on plan to buy new limousine, trims banquets to save money
May 14, 2020 16:08 IST
Delhi’s 42 Covid-19 hotspots offer hope, not red zone ground rules
May 14, 2020 14:49 IST

latest news

HC extends deadline to pay liquor licence fees for hotels, bars and restaurants till June 1
May 14, 2020 17:20 IST
Donald Trump sees unemployment rate worse than 10% until September
May 14, 2020 17:18 IST
Akshay Kumar, Kajol and Ajay Devgn list their own films for ‘90s love’
May 14, 2020 17:21 IST
You may have seen ‘The cat in the Hat’. Now get ready for cats in the shelf
May 14, 2020 17:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.