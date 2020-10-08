Suniel Shetty, Swara Bhasker, Raveena Tandon share viral video to save old couple’s eatery: ‘Chalo Baba ka Dhaba’

A host of Bollywood celebrities have taken upon themselves to promote the eatery of an old man who is seen crying in a viral video for not being able to earn enough due to the coronavirus pandemic. Everyone from Randeep Hooda to Chitrangada Singh have shared the video to promote the eatery in Delhi. Not only this, Raveena Tandon has even promised to share the pictures of those who visit the place on her social media account.

Raveena Tandon wrote on Twitter, “#BabaKaDhaba #dilliwalon #dil #dikhao. Whoever eats here, sends me pic, I shall put up a sweet message with your pics ! Heart suit #supportlocalbusiness #localvendors.”

Swara Bhasker invited Delhi to make a plan to savour matar paneer at Baba Ka Dhaba. “Dilli, chalo Baba Ka Dhaba par matar paneer khaate hain. Malviya Nagar mein. #SupportSmallBusinesses #VocalForLocal #ShowHeart (Delhi, let’s go to Baba Ka Dhaba and have some matar paneer in Malviya Nagar).”

Randeep Hooda shared the detailed address of the place and urged his fans to visit the place when in the capital. He tweeted, “Do visit if you are in Delhi! Folded hands. Folded hands. Block B, Shivalik Colony, Opposite Hanuman Mandir, Malviya Nagar, South Delhi. #SupportLocal #BabaKaDhaba.”

Nimrat Kaur promoted the video on Twitter and wrote, “Make this your next stop! Among many such others in your neighbourhoods wherever you are.... #VocalForLocal.”

Suniel Shetty urged his fans to make Baba smile again. “Let’s help put their smile back ... our neighbour hood vendors need our help to. Red heart. Folded hands,” he tweeted. His actor daughter Athiya Shetty reacted to the video on Twitter, saying, “Bless them.”

Chitrangada Singh also shared the complete address of the eatery and wrote, “Tough times for everyone .. this old couple is almost losing the fight . Please go get a meal if you’re around here & show them some support.”

Several Bollywood celebrities have been associated with different initiatives to help the needy during the coronavirus pandemic. While Sonu Sood has been at the forefront of the effort, many others including Manoj Bajpayee, Salman Khan and Mika Singh have also been doing their bit in lending a helping hand to those worst affected by the slowing economy and lockdown.

