Suniel Shetty wishes wife Mana on 38th anniversary with adorable video, shares secret to their long marriage

On his 38th wedding anniversary with Mana Shetty, Suniel Shetty posted a heartwarming dedication to her on Instagram. He also shared a video that included some of their most precious memories over the years. The clip featured their children, Athiya Shetty and Ahan Shetty, as well.

“38 years of togetherness... make your marriage more memorable than your wedding...Happy anniversary WIFEY!,” he wrote, along with the video.

Many fans jumped into the comments section to congratulate the couple on their relationship milestone. “Wishing a perfect pair a perfectly happy day. Happy Wedding anniversary @suniel.shetty sir #ManaShetty ma’am. Live long much love to u n ur family forever Fan of yours,” one wrote. “Congratulations sir and ma’am,” another wrote.

Suniel and Mana also received wishes from many of his industry colleagues, including Tiger Shroff, Saqib Saleem, Rohit Roy, Sanjay Kapoor and Ali Asgar.

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Suniel said that he and Mana have a solid friendship and always support each other. “We are good friends and are there for each other. Even if I go out without Mana, which is one in a million times, I feel lost and incomplete,” he said.

Suniel also said that he would never be unfaithful to Mana. “I am surrounded by very beautiful women and probably one is tempted, but when I look back home, think of my mother, daughter and my lovely wife Mana, I don’t think it’s worth it. One needs to draw the line. There’s too much to lose for so little,” he said.

On the work front, Suniel will be seen next on the big screen in Sanjay Gupta’s gangster drama Mumbai Saga, which features an ensemble cast including Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar and Rohit Roy.

