Sunil Grover criticised for tweet on Salman Khan, says he is amused by ‘paid trollers’

Sunil Grover is not bothered by the criticism coming his way for his tweet in support of Salman Khan. He said that it was the work of ‘paid trollers’.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 15:02 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Salman Khan and Sunil Grover in a still from Bharat.

Comedian and actor Sunil Grover is unfazed by the criticism coming his way for his tweet on actor Salman Khan. In a new tweet, he targeted ‘paid trollers’ and said that he was amused by their comments.

“Kahin ab mujhe paid trollers ko kaam pe lagane main maza na aane lag jaye (I hope I don’t start enjoying giving work to paid trolls). God please save me from this new amusement,” he wrote on Twitter. In another tweet, he wrote, “The difference between truth and fact is that fact is something that cannot be combated with reasoning, for it is logic itself. But truth is something which depends on a person’s perspective and experience.”

 

 



Earlier, Sunil had tweeted, “I love and respect Salman Sir.” This did not go down too well with a section of netizens, who attacked him on social media. The two acted together in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, which released last year.

 

Sunil’s tweet came after Salman took to Twitter on Saturday to urge his fans to support the fans of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. “A request to all my fans to stand with sushant’s fans n not to go by the language n the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Pls support n stand by his family n fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful,” he wrote.

 

The death of Sushant on June 14 has fuelled the nepotism debate all over again, with allegations that he was ostracised and his career was stalled by the heavyweights of the film industry. Since then, many celebrities coming from film families have been at the receiving end of much trolling and criticism on social media. They have also been unfollowed in large numbers.

Amid this, many celebrities, including filmmaker Shashank Khaitan, actors Sonakshi Sinha, Aayush Sharma and Saqib Saleem, quit Twitter citing the negativity on the platform. Actor Sonam Kapoor shared screenshots of the hate messages and abuses she has been getting.

