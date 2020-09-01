Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol wish mother Prakash Kaur on her birthday with heartfelt messages, family pics

Both Sunny and Bobby Deol have shared Instagram posts to wish their mother on her birthday.

Brothers Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol have shared heartfelt birthday posts for their mother Prakash Kaur. Both of them shared lovely pictures with her on Instagram along with their birthday wishes.

Sharing a warm picture with his mom on Instagram, Sunny wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOM #happybirthday #mom.” He can be seen sitting with his mother in the picture as they share a warm moment.

Bobby reacted to the post, “Maa happy birthday. He also shared a picture with Prakash and Sunny on Instagram and captioned it, “Maa happy birthday.” The picture shows Prakash Kaur at an event, posing with her sons on each side.

Many of his followers including actor Darshan Kumaar and hairstylist Aalim Hakim also wished his mother. Adhyayan Suman dropped a heart emoji on the post.

Prakash is Dharmendra’s first wife and has four kids with him: Sunny and Bobby, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita. The Sholay actor had tied the knot with Prakash at the age of 19 in 1954. His Sholay co-star Hema Malini went on to become his second wife and has two daughters with him, Esha and Ahana Deol.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra is quarantining at his farmhouse. He regularly shares videos and pictures from his life amid nature on Twitter. He had recently treated his fans with a gorgeous view of his beautiful garden full of thriving flowers.

“Good morning friends, just feel I am right with you., “ he wrote. In the video, the camera captures the colourful flowers amid the greenery of the actor’s well-maintained garden with the melodious chirping of a bird.

Also read: Tiger Shroff deadlifts 220 kg weight, here’s how Disha Patani, Krishna Shroff’s boyfriend Eban Hyams reacted

The Yamla Pagla Deewana actor continued to add in the caption, “replying your messages......and requesting you ...for peace and harmony ....to see INDIA our Motherland....world,s most loving country .... love you all Jeete raho.” The 84-year-old actor moved to his farmhouse before the lockdown was imposed.

Follow @htshowbiz for more