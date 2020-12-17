Sunny Deol gets Y-category security, after tweeting in favour of new farm laws: report

Actor and politician Sunny Deol has been given Y-category security by the Central government. The security upgrade comes days after he spoke in favour of the new but controversial farm laws.

The new laws have provoked massive protests from farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana. Sunny had tweeted to say that the matter ought to remain between farmers and government but insisted some were trying to instigate trouble. He is a Member of Parliament from Gurdaspur in Punjab.

The security upgrade will mean that he would now have 11 personnel, including two commandos and policemen, always with him, as per a report in NDTV.

Tweeting on the contentious issue, Sunny had written: “I request the entire world that this matter remains between our farmers and the government. Do not interfere, because they will find a way after holding discussions. I know that many people want to take advantage of it and create problems. They are not thinking of the farmers and may have their own agenda.”

The farm protests has seen celebrities being divided on the lines of ‘for and against’ the laws. Actor Kangana Ranaut and singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh have had bitter Twitter exchanges over the issue. The most recent interaction happened as Kangana provoked a response from Diljit, asking him where he had disappeared after instigating farmers. In his reply, written in Punjabi, he wrote that he did not owe her an explanation.

Kangana has been attacking Priyanka Chopra too, who had said that the farmers’ ‘fears need to be allayed’. She had written: “Our farmers are India’s Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more