Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Sunny Deol gets Y-category security, after tweeting in favour of new farm laws: report

Sunny Deol gets Y-category security, after tweeting in favour of new farm laws: report

Actor and politician Sunny Deol’s security has been upgraded to Y-category, which means he will have 11 security personnel. He has supported Centre’s new farm laws.

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 09:20 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sunny Deol had tweeted in favour of the new farm laws.

Actor and politician Sunny Deol has been given Y-category security by the Central government. The security upgrade comes days after he spoke in favour of the new but controversial farm laws.

The new laws have provoked massive protests from farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana. Sunny had tweeted to say that the matter ought to remain between farmers and government but insisted some were trying to instigate trouble. He is a Member of Parliament from Gurdaspur in Punjab.

The security upgrade will mean that he would now have 11 personnel, including two commandos and policemen, always with him, as per a report in NDTV.

Tweeting on the contentious issue, Sunny had written: “I request the entire world that this matter remains between our farmers and the government. Do not interfere, because they will find a way after holding discussions. I know that many people want to take advantage of it and create problems. They are not thinking of the farmers and may have their own agenda.”



 

The farm protests has seen celebrities being divided on the lines of ‘for and against’ the laws. Actor Kangana Ranaut and singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh have had bitter Twitter exchanges over the issue. The most recent interaction happened as Kangana provoked a response from Diljit, asking him where he had disappeared after instigating farmers. In his reply, written in Punjabi, he wrote that he did not owe her an explanation.

Kangana has been attacking Priyanka Chopra too, who had said that the farmers’ ‘fears need to be allayed’. She had written: “Our farmers are India’s Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Panel grills Facebook head for inaction on Bajrang Dal
by Deeksha Bhardwaj
Kerala election result: Which party stands where and other key takeaways
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
1st Test, Day 1 Live: India opt to bat, Green makes debut for Australia
by hindustantimes.com
Cold spell continues in Delhi, minimum temperature at 5.3°C
by Jayashree Nandi

latest news

EC team in West Bengal to oversee poll preparedness
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPSC Recruitment 2020: Application window for various posts closes today, here’s direct link
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini
Sensex opens 10 points higher at 46,677, Nifty at 13,681 points in opening session
by hindustantimes.com
After 5 years, lost Chihuahua returns home in California
by Press Trust of India | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.