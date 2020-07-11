Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber are big fans of wire head massager: ‘Whoever invented this is genius’

Like all desi households, Sunny Leone also own that octopus-shaped head massager. On Saturday, she shared an appreciation post for the massager, telling her fans about the ‘genius’ product.

Sunny shared a video of her giving a head massage to husband Daniel Weber with the contraption. “Who has used this Head massager? Whoever invented this device is a genius tag that friend who loves using this,” she captioned her post. In the video, a shirtless Daniel can be seen enjoying the massage. He says, “Ah! I deserve this head message.” Sunny, gets inspired the movie playing on their television and says, “The day of reckoning will come.”

Sunny’s fans found the video rather funny. “Have used it and absolutely love it,” wrote one. “My body gets goosebumps when I put on my head,” wrote another.

Also read: Breathe Into the Shadows review: Inept and illogical, Amazon’s strangest show lets Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh down

On Friday, Sunny shared an enviable bunch of photos from her recent trip to the beach with Daniel and their kids. “At the beach with my man @dirrty99 and our little nuggets,” she captioned her post. The photos showed her in an orange romper, strolling by the beach. Her kids--sons Noah and Asher and daughter Nisha--were seen enjoying the water with Daniel.

Sunny and her family flew away to the US in May amid the Covid-19 outbreak. She felt they would be safer in America than in India during the pandemic. In the US, Sunny has been picking her own vegetables from a farm and visiting an animal learning centre, where she was seen feeding a giraffe.

Follow @htshowbiz for more