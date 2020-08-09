Sunny Leone attacks husband Daniel Weber with a water balloon for not helping her around the house. Watch

Sections
Updated: Aug 09, 2020 15:59 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sunny Leone loves to prank her husband Daniel Weber.

Sunny Leone has played a new prank on her husband Daniel Weber. The actor wanted to take teach Daniel a lesson for snoozing in the sun and not helping her around the house.

Sunny shared a video on her Instagram on Sunday which showed the couple in their Los Angeles home. The garden area of the house is seen decorated with red and yellow balloons for a dinner party later in the evening. Sunny said that while she was been preparing for the party--which she assures her fans is only for a couple of people--Daniel has been spending the whole day sunbathing.

 

 



To exact revenge, Sunny decides to fill up a balloon with water and place it near to Daniel’s crotch. She then pricks the balloon, leaving him soaking wet and screaming curses at her.

“What can I say!!??? I mean he makes it too easy to do pranks on him! Well maybe he did help which is why he’s sleeping! @dirrty99 is a good husband!! Happy birthday Nikhel!! @bluereena @patellegrino hehe,” she captioned the video.

Daniel also shared a bunch of pictures and a video on his own Instagram account. He took over the grill, cooking up some burgers and showed off the giant blow-up water slide that they installed in their garden for the birthday party. “How we do it up in quarantine!!!! @sunnyleone,” he wrote.

Last month, Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber spent a day at Lake Balboa in California with their children, Nisha, Noah and Asher. Sunny and her family flew away to the US in May amid the Covid-19 outbreak. She felt they would be safer in America than in India during the pandemic.

