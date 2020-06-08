Sunny Leone enjoys ‘a beautiful day in the neighbourhood’ with Daniel Weber. See pic

Actor Sunny Leone is enjoying the sunny days at her Los Angeles home. On Monday, she shared bright new selfie with husband Daniel Weber on Twitter.

The photo shows Sunny and Daniel smiling for the camera while posing against the Hollywood hills. She is seen in lively pink top with emojis all over it while Daniel is in his usual tank top and black hat. “It’s a beautiful day in the neighbourhood with @DanielWeber99,” she captioned her post.

Sunny flew to Los Angeles last month with her three kids--Nisha, Noah and Asher--and husband Daniel. She had felt that her would be safer there against this “invisible killer” coronavirus. Sunny took to Instagram, where she posted a photograph of herself along with her three children to reveal her decision.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers out there. In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat,” she wrote alongside the image. “Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer “corona virus” Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do. Miss you mom. Happy Mother’s Day!”

She recently said that she would like to return to India soon. “Personally, I was sad to leave Mumbai, and trust me, I didn’t want to leave, which is why it took us so long to decide to come here. However, it was important for us to be around Daniel’s mother and his family. Like everyone else, they wanted to be with their loved ones,” she told The Times of India in an interview.

