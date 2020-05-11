Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Bollywood / Sunny Leone flies to the US with kids, says ‘we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer coronavirus’. See pics

Sunny Leone flies to the US with kids, says ‘we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer coronavirus’. See pics

Sunny Leone has shared pictures from her home in Los Angeles as she left India for the US. ‘I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer,’ she wrote.

Updated: May 11, 2020 11:52 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sunny Leone with daughter Nisha and sons Noah and Asher in the US.

Sunny Leone has flown to Los Angeles along with husband Daniel Weber and their three kids as they “felt they would be safer” amid the coronavirus pandemic. The actor shared a happy picture of herself sitting on a staircase in their secret garden with her kids: daughter Nisha, and sons Noah and Asher.

Opening about their decision to fly to the US, she wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers out there. In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer “corona virus” Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do. Miss you mom. Happy Mother’s Day!”

Daniel also confirmed their arrival in the US with a picture taken outdoors and ‘Quarantine Part 2. Not so bad now!!!’ written below it. He captioned it, “Getting better with the new vibes !!!”

Just a day before, Sunny had shared a glimpse of her workout amid lockdown in Mumbai. She had captioned it, “Weighted workout shirt 10kgs of extra weight while I’m running and pushing a stroller. Lol lockdown life!”



 

Also read: Deepika Padukone shares pic from her pre-wedding puja, organised by mother Ujjala: ‘Love you amma’

Sunny had been co-parenting her three kids with help from Daniel and a nanny. Talking about how she was coping with lockdown, the actor had told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “I don’t have domestic help. I just have one nanny and the household chores are divided between Daniel, me and her. The children have a routine. We do the same things every single day. Nisha has her school work (online school due to the lockdown) and they paint and do craft. We also engage in different physical activities like Zumba and exercise with them.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Railways revises guidelines for ‘Shramik’ trains, allows more passengers
May 11, 2020 11:47 IST
‘Evidence of community spread of Covid-19 in Maharashtra’: Health official
May 11, 2020 11:50 IST
Centre asks states to cooperate with railways in running more ‘Shramik’ trains
May 11, 2020 11:27 IST
Live: 310 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Delhi, state tally at 7,233
May 11, 2020 11:45 IST

latest news

National Technology Day: Tech has helped citizens stay afloat in lockdown
May 11, 2020 11:47 IST
This is how celebrities are managing their unruly hair
May 11, 2020 11:44 IST
Student duo cycles 100km in Singapore, raises aid for Mumbai migrants
May 11, 2020 11:39 IST
At least 600 Amazon employees affected by Covid-19
May 11, 2020 11:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.