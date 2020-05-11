Sunny Leone flies to the US with kids, says ‘we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer coronavirus’. See pics

Sunny Leone has flown to Los Angeles along with husband Daniel Weber and their three kids as they “felt they would be safer” amid the coronavirus pandemic. The actor shared a happy picture of herself sitting on a staircase in their secret garden with her kids: daughter Nisha, and sons Noah and Asher.

Opening about their decision to fly to the US, she wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers out there. In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer “corona virus” Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do. Miss you mom. Happy Mother’s Day!”

Daniel also confirmed their arrival in the US with a picture taken outdoors and ‘Quarantine Part 2. Not so bad now!!!’ written below it. He captioned it, “Getting better with the new vibes !!!”

Just a day before, Sunny had shared a glimpse of her workout amid lockdown in Mumbai. She had captioned it, “Weighted workout shirt 10kgs of extra weight while I’m running and pushing a stroller. Lol lockdown life!”

Sunny had been co-parenting her three kids with help from Daniel and a nanny. Talking about how she was coping with lockdown, the actor had told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “I don’t have domestic help. I just have one nanny and the household chores are divided between Daniel, me and her. The children have a routine. We do the same things every single day. Nisha has her school work (online school due to the lockdown) and they paint and do craft. We also engage in different physical activities like Zumba and exercise with them.”

