Sunny Leone gears up to return to India from US, makes ‘one last stop to smell the roses’

Sunny Leone, who flew to Los Angeles with her husband Daniel Weber and their three children -- Nisha, Asher and Noah -- after spending the initial few weeks of the lockdown in Mumbai, is gearing up to return. However, she is making the most of the lush green outdoors before she is back.

In her new Instagram post, Sunny shared a picture from an outdoor photoshoot and said that she is making ‘one last stop to smell the roses’. She is seen wearing a white turtleneck top with long sleeves, flesh-coloured trousers and white loafers. Her caption read, “Almost time to come home!! Quarantine alone with family until I’m on a plane!! Not going near anyone! Just one last stop to smell the roses.”

Sunny said in an earlier interview that she was ‘sad’ to leave Mumbai but that they all needed to be around Daniel’s family during the pandemic. “Personally, I was sad to leave Mumbai, and trust me, I didn’t want to leave, which is why it took us so long to decide to come here. However, it was important for us to be around Daniel’s mother and his family. Like everyone else, they wanted to be with their loved ones,” she had said.

Sunny also felt that the children would be ‘safer’ against the coronavirus in Los Angeles. “In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer ‘corona virus’. Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do,” she had written in an Instagram post on Mother’s Day.

Sunny has been enjoying in the lap of nature and documenting her everyday activities on Instagram, from picking vegetables at a farm to hiking to outdoor workouts. She also resumed work some time ago and posted a picture of herself shooting for a dance number. She had captioned the picture, “Who says work can’t be fun!!?!!”

