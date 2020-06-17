Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sunny Leone goes back to gym as they reopen after 3 months, shares glimpse of workout

Sunny Leone goes back to gym as they reopen after 3 months, shares glimpse of workout

Sunny Leone returned to the gym after three months as they reopened in Los Angeles. Check out the video of her workout.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 16:57 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sunny Leone returned to the gym after three months.

As Los Angeles eased restrictions of the lockdown, gyms and fitness centres reopened in the city on Friday. Sunny Leone was happy to go back to the gym after months and shared a video of herself working out.

In the video, Sunny is seen wearing a protective face mask as she burns calories on an exercise bike. “After 3 months, finally the gym is open,” she wrote in her caption. Several Instagram users dropped heart emojis on the post, with many urging her to ‘stay safe’.

 

Sunny, who spent the initial months of the lockdown in Mumbai, flew to the US on a repatriation flight with her husband Daniel Weber and their children Nisha, Asher and Noah last month. In an earlier interview, she said that she did not want to leave India and intends to return whenever international flight services resume.



Also read: Ram Gopal Varma calls Karan Johar ‘a bigger victim’, says ‘without nepotism society will collapse’

“Personally, I was sad to leave Mumbai, and trust me, I didn’t want to leave, which is why it took us so long to decide to come here. However, it was important for us to be around Daniel’s mother and his family. Like everyone else, they wanted to be with their loved ones,” she said.

“Like I said, I did not want to leave my Mumbai home at all. The plan to return to India is based on when international flights resume, normally. As soon we can fly back, we will. We want to be on the next flight to India,” she added.

Sunny and her family are quarantining at their Los Angeles home. She and Daniel have been sharing sneak peeks of their life and everyday activities on Instagram. Recently, the two of them enjoyed a date night together, sans their children. “Dinner with @dirrty99 alone after so long!,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture of themselves.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

As work has moved home, so has harassment
Jun 17, 2020 17:03 IST
More work to be done to tackle discrimination, says UK PM Johnson
Jun 17, 2020 17:01 IST
Mohit Sehgal reveals, a producer tried to buy him by offering a new show
Jun 17, 2020 17:01 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Expansion of health infra should be India’s top priority amid increase in Covid cases, says PM and all the latest news
Jun 17, 2020 16:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.