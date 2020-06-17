Sunny Leone goes back to gym as they reopen after 3 months, shares glimpse of workout

As Los Angeles eased restrictions of the lockdown, gyms and fitness centres reopened in the city on Friday. Sunny Leone was happy to go back to the gym after months and shared a video of herself working out.

In the video, Sunny is seen wearing a protective face mask as she burns calories on an exercise bike. “After 3 months, finally the gym is open,” she wrote in her caption. Several Instagram users dropped heart emojis on the post, with many urging her to ‘stay safe’.

Sunny, who spent the initial months of the lockdown in Mumbai, flew to the US on a repatriation flight with her husband Daniel Weber and their children Nisha, Asher and Noah last month. In an earlier interview, she said that she did not want to leave India and intends to return whenever international flight services resume.

“Personally, I was sad to leave Mumbai, and trust me, I didn’t want to leave, which is why it took us so long to decide to come here. However, it was important for us to be around Daniel’s mother and his family. Like everyone else, they wanted to be with their loved ones,” she said.

“Like I said, I did not want to leave my Mumbai home at all. The plan to return to India is based on when international flights resume, normally. As soon we can fly back, we will. We want to be on the next flight to India,” she added.

Sunny and her family are quarantining at their Los Angeles home. She and Daniel have been sharing sneak peeks of their life and everyday activities on Instagram. Recently, the two of them enjoyed a date night together, sans their children. “Dinner with @dirrty99 alone after so long!,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture of themselves.

