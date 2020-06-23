Sunny Leone, her family enjoy a dip in the pool on a hot Los Angeles day, see pics

Sunny Leone had flown to Los Angeles last month along with her family and has been regularly sharing glimpses of her outdoor life. The actor has now shared a picture from their friend’s place where they all went swimming in a private pool.

Sharing a picture with her friend on Instagram, Sunny wrote, “With my very close friend @nuria.contreras thanks for having all of us over! So nice to go swimming!! Love you!” The two women can be seen twinning in black swimsuits and sunglasses.

Her friend also shared a picture with Sunny’s family in the pool. It shows the host holding one of Sunny’s twin sons, while posing with the actor’s husband Daniel Weber, who is seen holding daughter Nisha in his arms.

A day ago, Sunny had shared a candid family video on the occasion of Father’s Day as she wished her husband on behalf of her kids. “Happy Father’s Day @dirrty99. The best papa in the world! You make us whole and are the reason we are who we are! Thank you for being you and loving us so much! I love you baby. Happy Fathers Day!” she wrote. The video shows the family having fun in the open area outside their house in Los Angeles. Sunny can be seen teaching dance to her daughter who copied her dance steps to perfection. Her twins are also seen playing alongside their big sister in the video.

Also read: Lalbazaar review: The Ajay Devgn-backed crime drama is as predictable as a Crime Patrol episode

Sunny had earlier shared the news of them flying to the US on Instagram. She had penned a note on the occasion of Mother’s Day along with a happy family picture clicked upon their arrival at their Los Angeles home. She’d written, “In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer “corona virus” Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do. Miss you mom. Happy Mother’s Day!”

Follow @htshowbiz for more