Sunny Leone is a proud mom as daughter Nisha takes her first horse-riding lesson. See pics

Sunny Leone took her four-year-old daughter for her first horse-riding lesson in Los Angeles and shared pictures on Instagram.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 10:29 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sunny Leone’s daughter Nisha rides a horse.

Sunny Leone is currently living with her family in Los Angeles and is making the most of time outdoors. The actor took her daughter Nisha Kaur Weber for horse-riding on Friday and shared a glimpse of the four-year-old learning the ropes of the sport.

Sharing two pictures on Instagram, Sunny wrote, “Taking my little girl Nisha to her first riding lesson. She looks like a little mini pro already. Good Job Nisha...So proud of you!” Sunny is seen posing in front of her house in the first picture as she prepares to leave for a ranch. The other pictures shows Nisha sitting on a white horse with complete safety gear, including a mask.

 

Sunny recently took her kids to a wildlife park and shared pictures and videos of herself feeding a giraffe. “Felt so blessed we could support this wild life learning center in the middle of two crisis’ they are all working hard to feed and care for these animals and returning as many back to the wild as possible,” she had captioned it.



 

 

The actor also shared a glimpse of how they were now picking their own vegetables from the farm. She shared a picture of herself standing in the middle of a farm and captioned it, “Went to the farm today with @dirrty99 we are now picking our own veggies straight from Mother Earth! :) great day.”

Also read: Malaika Arora takes a dig at son Arhaan Khan, his cousin Nirvan’s fashion sense: ‘What were u boys thinking?’

Sunny had flown to the US in the second week of May. She had shared the news on Instagram along with a picture of them sitting in the open area outside their Los Angeles residence. “In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer “corona virus” Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do.” she wrote.

