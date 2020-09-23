Sunny Leone is a proud mom as she shows off ‘little princess’ Nisha’s work of art. See pic here

Sections
Actor Sunny Leone and her daughter spent some quality time together, working on a painting. The actor took to Instagram to show off the fruits of their labour.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 17:10 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Sunny Leone poses with daughter Nisha and their painting.

Actor Sunny Leone spent some quality time with daughter Nisha, and took to Instagram to share a picture of their arts and crafts session. Sunny and her family, including husband Daniel Weber and their twins, are in Los Angeles.

Sharing a picture of herself with Nisha, proudly displaying her artwork, Sunny wrote in her caption, “Working together as a team!! My little princess Nisha.” Her post has been ‘liked’ over half-a-million times.

 

The actor in a recent interview to Hindustan Times confessed that she misses India. “I want to come back so bad. India is my home, Los Angeles is just my vacation home. India is where my heart is,” she had said.

Her name was recently dragged into an argument between Kangana Ranaut and Urmila Matondkar. Kangana, who in an interview had called Urmila a ‘soft porn star’, defended her comments by saying that the industry had readily accepted Sunny, a former adult star, and that her words weren’t meant to be taken in a negative manner. She’d written in a tweet, “Liberal brigade once virtually lynched a renowned writer in to silence for saying people like Sunny Leone should not be our role models, Sunny is accepted by the industry and entire India as an artist, suddenly fake feminists equating being a porn star to something derogatory.”

Also read: Sunny Leone: It took a while but I was fortunate that people accepted me in Bollywood

Sunny had shared a cryptic social media post a couple of days later. “Catching up on world drama,” she’d written in the caption. But the second photo in her post was more telling. It read, “It’s funny how the people that know the least about you have the most to say.”

