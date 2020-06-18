Sunny Leone is enjoying her time in Los Angeles: ‘Nothing beats the California sun and fresh air’

Actor Sunny Leone, who left for the US in mid May with her husband Daniel Weber and her three kids, is making the most of her time in Los Angeles and the outdoors. On Thursday, she posted a new picture of herself enjoying the California sun.

She wrote: “Nothing beats the California sun and fresh air!” In the picture, she can be seen standing by the walls of what appears to be, her terrace wall and is looking away from the camera. She is a wearing a power blue sleeveless dress, with buttons and a bow in front. She has slippers on and is also wearing a pair of sun glasses. Her hair is neatly done in a pony tail.

Sunny has been giving insights into her life and home in Los Angeles. Some time back, she and Daniel went out for a dinner date, without their kids. Sharing a picture, Sunny wrote: “Dinner with @dirrty99 alone after so long!”

At another time, Daniel and she was out in their neighbourhood. Sharing a picture together, she had written: “It’s a beautiful day in the neighbourhood with @dirrty99.” Yet another time, she had taken her daughter Nisha Kaur Weber for her first horse riding lessons and had written: “Taking my little girl Nisha to her first riding lesson. She looks like a little mini pro already. Good Job Nisha...So proud of you!”

Also read: Saif Ali Khan recalls shooting with Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘He was a little edgy, like he was looking for something’

At another time, Daniel and she had stepped out to pick vegetables from a farm. Sharing pictures, she had said: “Went to the farm today with @dirrty99 we are now picking our own veggies straight from Mother Earth! :) great day!”

Talking about her decision to move to USA amid a pandemic, she had written on Mother’s Day: “In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer “corona virus” Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles.I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do. Miss you mom. Happy Mother’s Day!”

Follow @htshowbiz for more