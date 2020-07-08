Sunny Leone is enjoying sunny days in Los Angeles, has a fun dip in a pool. Watch new video

Actor Sunny Leone, who has been in Los Angeles since mid May this year with her family, shared a new boomerang video by the poolside. Looks like for the actor, the coronavirus pandemic is soon becoming a distant reality.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “Masti...masti...masti with my girl @nuria.contreras (Masti= crazy fun).” She took pains to explain what Hindi word ‘masti’ meant for her American friends.

Sunny left for the US with her family, including husband Daniel Weber and kids Nisha Kaur, twins Asher and Noah - as she felt her family would be safer in the seclusion of her Los Angeles home rather than a Mumbai flat. Since then, she has consistently been sharing pictures and videos of their life there, within the restrictions imposed by coronavirus pandemic. Their list of activities has included visits to a beach, a lake, a vegetable farm, horse riding sessions for Nisha and visit to a botanical garden among other things.

Explaining her reasons for moving to the US, Sunny had written in her Mother’s Day post, saying: “In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer “corona virus” Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do. Miss you mom. Happy Mother’s Day!”

She had earlier told Mumbai Mirror about life in Mumbai during the pandemic, “I don’t have domestic help. I just have one nanny and the household chores are divided between Daniel, me and her. The children have a routine. We do the same things every single day. Nisha has her school work (online school due to the lockdown) and they paint and do craft. We also engage in different physical activities like Zumba and exercise with them.”

Apart from er Mumbai home, Sunny maintains a sprawling bungalow in LA, which is situated in Sherman Oaks, about 30-minute drive from Beverly Hills. She bought the house in 2017.

