Sunny Leone lands in Mumbai but without family, Anushka Sharma showers husband Virat with love on birthday

Sunny Leone returned to Mumbai after a 6-month gap. Anushka Sharma shared pictures with husband Virat on his birthday.

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day:

Sunny Leone is back in Mumbai after 6 months, says she left with a ‘heavy heart’ as her family is still in Los Angeles. See pics

Sunny Leone is back in Mumbai after spending six months in Los Angeles. The actor shared a picture of herself in an aircraft and said her family hadn’t come with her.

Read more here

Anushka Sharma showers Virat Kohli with love and kisses on his birthday. See pics

Actor Anushka Sharma has shared two sweet and romantic pictures with husband Virat Kohli. The couple is away in Dubai as Virat is currently participating in IPL 2020.

Read more here

Priyanka Chopra reveals 2 most uncomfortable outfits she’s ever worn: ‘The tape came off, I was holding up dress with namaste pose’

Priyanka Chopra has worn some really stunning outfits and also some uncomfortable ones. And sometimes, they are not mutually exclusive. In a new interview, she has revealed the red carpet looks that were the most trouble to wear.

Read more here

Gauri Khan shares throwback pic from 2007, says ‘I remember this look’

Gauri Khan looks very different in a throwback picture from 13 years ago that she reposted on Instagram. The photo is from Vikram Chatwal’s 2007 wedding where she went with Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar.

Read more here

This detail about Aishwarya Rai’s fights with Abhishek Bachchan left Kapil Sharma stumped. Watch throwback video

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had once revealed that she is the first one to apologise after she has a fight with husband Abhishek Bachchan. Kapil Sharma could not believe it and joked that it was a miracle.

Read more here

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter